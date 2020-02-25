MTV and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs tap heirs Christian Combs, Quincy Brown, Justin Combs and LaurieAnn Gibson as judges on “Making the Band” in 2020

New York, NY (February 22, 2020) – MTV and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs today announced that the music mogul’s sons Christian Combs, Quincy Brown and Justin Combs—who are best known for their careers spanning music, fashion and entertainment—are joining the family business and have signed on for the highly-anticipated return of “Making the Band.” Creative director and celebrity choreographer LaurieAnn Gibson will return to the franchise and join the search to discover the world’s next breakout superstars.

Additionally, a multi-city casting tour will begin this month with open auditions in Atlanta, Houston, Charlotte and New York. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, LaurieAnn Gibson, Christian Combs, Quincy Brown and Justin Combs will make appearances throughout the tour.

Fans will also have the opportunity to experience “Making the Band” vocal booths that will pop-up around each city ahead of the open casting auditions. The first vocal booth will appear in Atlanta and offer hopefuls a music video-style performance to approved audition songs. All submissions can be shared across social platforms and used to submit auditions online.

Casting dates and locations include:

February 28-29: Atlanta, GA

March 7-8: Houston, TX

March 13-14: Charlotte, NC

March 21-22: New York, NY

For more information and “Making The Band” updates, and to submit an audition, please visit MTV.com for more information.

