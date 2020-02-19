“Working Mom Wednesday” How To Plan A Wedding On A Budget

Of course we know that weddings can be expensive!!! So Certified Wedding & Event Planner Elana Walker joined us for “Working Mom Wednesday’s” to give us tips on how we can save money. In recognition of National Weddings Month… listen as Elana tells Melissa how we can plan a wedding on a budget.

Elana Walker , CWP , CWP Owner/Certified Wedding Planner 919-753-8624

Office Hours:

Tuesday – Thursday: 10am – 6pm

Friday & Saturday: Event Days

Sunday’s & Monday: Closed Elana Walker Events, LLC 4926 Windy Hill dr STE A Raleigh, NC 27609

Winner of the 2016 ISES Trinity Award, EVENT OF THE YEAR!!! Winner of the 2016 ISES Trinity Award, Best Wedding Budget $75,000 to $200,000 Winner of Best of the Knot 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 & 2017 The Knot’s Hall of Fame Wedding Wire’s Couples Choice Award 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 & 2017, 2018, 2019

BIO

Elana Walker is the Lead Certified Wedding & Event Planner for Elana Walker Events, LLC and the Founding Editor of Southern Noir Weddings. With over 10 years of experience in the event world, Elana has planned and weddings all over the US & Bahamas with clients ranging from Doctors, Lawyers, Professional Athletes, Federal Agents and the list goes on.

Elana is known for a classic timeless style that she brings to her wedding designs and her ability to provide her clients with a personal luxury planning experience. With over 8 years in the industry, her expertise has landed her several appearances on the NBC, CBS & TWC networks. Her work has graced the pages of Brides Magazine, The Knot Magazine, Southern Bride & Groom Magazine, Weddings Magazine & Munaluchi Bride Magazine. Such blogs as Style Me Pretty, Essence, Ebony, Aisle Perfect, Black Bride & Wedding Wire, to name a few, have featured her work. As a former board member of the International Live Events Association (ILEA) she has won Best Wedding $75k Budget or higher in 2016 & 2017 and Event of the Year in 2016.

This former animal healthcare employee turned wedding planner is an avid animal lover which is why Elana decides not to consume or wear anything made from animals. Currently residing in Raleigh, North Carolina, her true inspiration towards success is fueled by her 2 sons Tre & Clark. The love she has for her son’s makes her strive more and more each day for greatness as she believes she is their blueprint.

