CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Ja’net Dubois, Willona From ‘Good Times’ Dead At 74

Good Times

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Actress Ja’net Dubois, who entertained audiences for years as Willona Woods on the hit TV series Good Times has died. She was 74.

According to TMZ, Dubios discovered by family members who said the actress died unexpectedly in her sleep overnight in her home.

Dubois’ history with Norman Lear productions, first on Good Times and later The Jeffersons, made her more than a household name with black audiences but white audiences as well. She famously sang the theme song for “The Jeffersons,” the classic “Movin’ On Up.”

Just weeks ago she was joined by the living cast of Good Times at the 2020 Hollywood SHow in Burbank, CA.

2020 Hollywood Show

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

Dubios is survived by her three children.

This is a developing story.

Ja’net Dubois, Willona From ‘Good Times’ Dead At 74  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

ja'net dubois

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Ja’net Dubois, Willona From ‘Good Times’ Dead At…
 3 hours ago
02.18.20
10 items
Did You Like Chaka Khan’s National Anthem At…
 9 hours ago
02.18.20
Jackson State President University Resigns After Being Arrested…
 1 week ago
02.11.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103
 2 weeks ago
02.06.20
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell
 2 weeks ago
02.04.20
5 items
Kobe Bryant’s Sisters Break Their Silence On Their…
 2 weeks ago
02.03.20
I LOVE MY HBCU: Howard University Alum Angie…
 3 weeks ago
02.03.20
Kobe And His Daughter Gianna Went To Church…
 3 weeks ago
01.29.20
WWE Hall Of Famer And Father Of The…
 1 month ago
01.17.20
2020 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees
 1 month ago
01.16.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close