Things to consider this Valentine’s Day: What are you looking for and how do you go for it? When you live on the defense, you’re constantly prepared for the punch. Operating from a place of trust, you approach things differently. Watch Erica Campbell explain why you should prepare yourself for what God has for you.

Ericaism: Don’t Live Or Love On Defense [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Get Up! Posted 3 hours ago

