Ericaism: Don't Live Or Love On Defense [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 02.14.20
Things to consider this Valentine’s Day: What are you looking for and how do you go for it? When you live on the defense, you’re constantly prepared for the punch. Operating from a place of trust, you approach things differently. Watch Erica Campbell explain why you should prepare yourself for what God has for you. 

