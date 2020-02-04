CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

In Celebration Of Black History Month See “Harriet” For Free

 

Today and next Tuesday you can see the movie Harriet compliments of Focus Features and Regal Theaters.

In celebration of Black History Month, Focus Features and Regal have partnered to offer free screenings of the movie Harriet in 50 theaters around the United States on Tuesday, February 4, and Tuesday, February 11.

The film depicts the life of one of history’s most courageous African American heroes, Harriet Tubman, bringing her story to the big screen for the very first time.

CLICK HERE to find a theater near you….  the Regal in Brier Creek in Raleigh in included on the list.

brier creek , Harriet , movie Harriet , Regal Theater

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell
 1 day ago
02.04.20
5 items
Kobe Bryant’s Sisters Break Their Silence On Their…
 1 day ago
02.03.20
I LOVE MY HBCU: Howard University Alum Angie…
 3 days ago
02.03.20
Kobe And His Daughter Gianna Went To Church…
 6 days ago
01.29.20
WWE Hall Of Famer And Father Of The…
 3 weeks ago
01.17.20
2020 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees
 3 weeks ago
01.16.20
Texas Cop Who Was Rehired After Feeding Homeless…
 3 weeks ago
01.14.20
10 items
‘People Of Color Are Welcome’: Elizabeth Warren’s Chicago…
 3 weeks ago
01.13.20
Atatiana Jefferson’s Mother Dies Months After Her Daughter…
 4 weeks ago
01.10.20
8 Months Pregnant Woman Kills Home Invaders With…
 4 weeks ago
01.09.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close