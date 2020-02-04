In Celebration Of Black History Month See “Harriet” For Free

Today and next Tuesday you can see the movie Harriet compliments of Focus Features and Regal Theaters.

In celebration of Black History Month, Focus Features and Regal have partnered to offer free screenings of the movie Harriet in 50 theaters around the United States on Tuesday, February 4, and Tuesday, February 11.

The film depicts the life of one of history’s most courageous African American heroes, Harriet Tubman, bringing her story to the big screen for the very first time.

CLICK HERE to find a theater near you…. the Regal in Brier Creek in Raleigh in included on the list.

