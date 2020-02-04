CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

NCCU Pushes Through To Beat Norfolk State

NCCU campus

Source: YouTube screenshot / youtube screenshot

It was a great game on national TV Monday night as NCCU’s basketball team rallied to beat Norfolk State 69-63 in a last minute comeback.

Down 15 points with 15 minutes to go, the Eagles closed on a 33-14 run to overwhelm the Spartans.

Afterwards, NCCU head coach LeVelle Moton praised his team’s effort.

“It’s huge. It shows the type of character we have. It shows the intestinal fortitude these guys have. We got punched in the mouth and we had to go to an alternate plan. We had a chance to see adversity firsthand, and they had to respond on national television.”

The win moves NC Central into a 2nd place tie with Norfolk State in the conference standings. The Eagles are now 6-2 in MEAC play, trailing only first place North Carolina A&T, who sits at 8-1. The arch-rivals will meet for the first time this season on February 17 in Greensboro.

Source:  ABC11.com

Coach Levelle Moton , NCCU basketball , Norfolk State

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
5 items
Kobe Bryant’s Sisters Break Their Silence On Their…
 22 hours ago
02.03.20
I LOVE MY HBCU: Howard University Alum Angie…
 3 days ago
02.03.20
Kobe And His Daughter Gianna Went To Church…
 6 days ago
01.29.20
WWE Hall Of Famer And Father Of The…
 3 weeks ago
01.17.20
2020 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees
 3 weeks ago
01.16.20
Texas Cop Who Was Rehired After Feeding Homeless…
 3 weeks ago
01.14.20
10 items
‘People Of Color Are Welcome’: Elizabeth Warren’s Chicago…
 3 weeks ago
01.13.20
Atatiana Jefferson’s Mother Dies Months After Her Daughter…
 4 weeks ago
01.10.20
8 Months Pregnant Woman Kills Home Invaders With…
 4 weeks ago
01.09.20
Teacher Accused Of Comparing Students To Monkeys Somehow…
 4 weeks ago
01.09.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close