Griff’s Prayer For The San Fransisco 49ers [VIDEO]

Did you catch the Super Bowl? GRIFF is sure the ride home for the San Fransisco 49ers was rough after losing to Kansas City. Here’s a pray for those men… 

Check out photos from this year’s Super Bowl Gospel Celebration hosted by Rickey Smiley and featuring DeAndre Hopkins, Yolanda Adams, Donnie McClurkin, Commissioned, Travis Greene, Le’Andria Johnson and more!

Griff’s Prayer For The San Fransisco 49ers [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

