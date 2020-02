JAMES 1:21 (NLT) So get rid of all the filth and evil in your lives, and humbly accept the message God has planted in your hearts, for it is strong enough to save your souls.

EXPLANATION: James advises us to get rid of all that is wrong in our life and “humbly accept” the salvation message we have received, because it alone can save us.

Scripture For The Week “Clean Up Your Lifestyle” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Evangelist Mary Tillman Posted 4 hours ago

