CLOSE
Pastor of the Month
HomePastor Of The Month

Our Visit To The January Pastor Of The Month

Pastor Of The Month Generic Graphic

Source: Radio One Digital / Pastor Of The Month Generic Graphic

Check out pictures from our visit with Rev. Dr. LaMont J. Johnson and the congregation of West Durham Baptist Church.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

 

Rev. LaMont Johnson – Sr. Pastor at West Durham Baptist Church.  A preacher’s kid, Johnson always knew he wanted to go into ministry, answering the call to preach at 14 and ordained by the local Baptist association at age 19. His father is still a pastor, and his late mother was an organist and pianist. Johnson has followed both his parents’ paths.

Johnson grew up in Orange, New Jersey, and came South for undergraduate school at Virginia Union University in Richmond. He went on to receive graduate degrees from Shaw University, Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary and Drew University. He’s currently a doctoral candidate at N.C. A&T State University, which happens to be the biggest rival of N.C. Central University, just down the street from West Durham Baptist.

More than half of West Durham Baptist’s members are NCCU alums, and just about all are Eagles fans. Johnson recognizes this and while he has an Aggies cup on his bookshelf, he knew to use the colors maroon and grey for his installation service on April 2. U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, a Democrat and an NCCU alum, was at that service, and Johnson welcomed him by saying that the church supported NCCU. And yes, he can do the Eagle hand gesture.

Source Herald Sun

Pastor of the month , Rev. Dr. LaMont Johnson , West Durham Baptist Church

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
WWE Hall Of Famer And Father Of The…
 2 weeks ago
01.17.20
2020 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees
 2 weeks ago
01.16.20
Texas Cop Who Was Rehired After Feeding Homeless…
 2 weeks ago
01.14.20
10 items
‘People Of Color Are Welcome’: Elizabeth Warren’s Chicago…
 2 weeks ago
01.13.20
Atatiana Jefferson’s Mother Dies Months After Her Daughter…
 3 weeks ago
01.10.20
8 Months Pregnant Woman Kills Home Invaders With…
 3 weeks ago
01.09.20
Teacher Accused Of Comparing Students To Monkeys Somehow…
 3 weeks ago
01.09.20
Nick Gordon, Ex-Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead…
 4 weeks ago
01.01.20
A Mother And Two Children Found Dead In…
 4 weeks ago
12.31.19
Bill Cosby’s Publicist Calls Eddie Murphy ‘Hollywood Slave’…
 1 month ago
12.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close