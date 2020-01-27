Our Visit To The January Pastor Of The Month

Check out pictures from our visit with Rev. Dr. LaMont J. Johnson and the congregation of West Durham Baptist Church.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Rev. LaMont Johnson – Sr. Pastor at West Durham Baptist Church. A preacher’s kid, Johnson always knew he wanted to go into ministry, answering the call to preach at 14 and ordained by the local Baptist association at age 19. His father is still a pastor, and his late mother was an organist and pianist. Johnson has followed both his parents’ paths.

Johnson grew up in Orange, New Jersey, and came South for undergraduate school at Virginia Union University in Richmond. He went on to receive graduate degrees from Shaw University, Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary and Drew University. He’s currently a doctoral candidate at N.C. A&T State University, which happens to be the biggest rival of N.C. Central University, just down the street from West Durham Baptist.

More than half of West Durham Baptist’s members are NCCU alums, and just about all are Eagles fans. Johnson recognizes this and while he has an Aggies cup on his bookshelf, he knew to use the colors maroon and grey for his installation service on April 2. U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, a Democrat and an NCCU alum, was at that service, and Johnson welcomed him by saying that the church supported NCCU. And yes, he can do the Eagle hand gesture.

Source Herald Sun

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: