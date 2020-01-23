Kim Person Of Raleigh A Stellar Awards Finalist

Local
| 01.23.20
Dismiss
Stellar Awards

Source: Stellar Awards / Stellar Awards

 

Congratulations to Kim Person!!!  Melissa talked to Kim who is a finalist for “New Artist of the Year” AND “Contemporary Female Vocalist of the Year” for the Stellar Awards.

The 35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020.  Jonathan McReynolds and Koryn Hawthorne have been tapped to host the awards this year.

You’ve heard her music on The Light and she is a native of Raleigh, Kim Person has been on a journey.  She recorded her live CD last year at Wake Chapel and released “The Journey” which has given her 2 Stellar Award nominations.

KIM PERSON

 

Propelled by excellence and driven by divine purpose, Kim Person, a 4-Time Apollo Award Winner, 3-time NC-Gospel Announcers Guild Female Vocalist of the Year and Rhythm of Gospel Artist & CD of the Year recipient, is “setting the standard and making a difference”. Regardless of the test, Kim shows her best on and off the stage. Her stylish vocals have touched the hearts of many and compelled the masses to want more.

Raised in a small town in North Carolina, her grandparents knew she was destined to make a difference in the music industry. From the age of 2, they set her on a cement block and let her minister to crowds in song. She quickly became known as, “the little girl with the serene big voice”. Now her cement block has turned into stages across the country and, soon, around the world. What makes her music so great? Many say it is her humility and reverence for the calling God has placed upon her life. Sure, many are called but few like Kim Person have been chosen to be great enough to set the standard and make a difference in the contemporary Gospel Music Industry.

2020 Stellar Awards , kim person , stellar awards , the journey

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
WWE Hall Of Famer And Father Of The…
 1 week ago
01.17.20
2020 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees
 1 week ago
01.16.20
Texas Cop Who Was Rehired After Feeding Homeless…
 1 week ago
01.14.20
10 items
‘People Of Color Are Welcome’: Elizabeth Warren’s Chicago…
 2 weeks ago
01.13.20
Atatiana Jefferson’s Mother Dies Months After Her Daughter…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.20
8 Months Pregnant Woman Kills Home Invaders With…
 2 weeks ago
01.09.20
Teacher Accused Of Comparing Students To Monkeys Somehow…
 2 weeks ago
01.09.20
Nick Gordon, Ex-Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead…
 3 weeks ago
01.01.20
A Mother And Two Children Found Dead In…
 3 weeks ago
12.31.19
Bill Cosby’s Publicist Calls Eddie Murphy ‘Hollywood Slave’…
 1 month ago
12.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close