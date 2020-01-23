CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Are NC Teachers Willing To Walkout For Funding In Schools?

Students Protest For National Walkout Day

Source: J.R. Davis / Radio One D.C.

A survey  is being circulated by the North Carolina Association of Educators asking teachers whether they’d consider missing work to fight for education and health care funding.

Teachers in NC say they are upset about the lack of funding when it comes to education in the state so a survey is asking how far are they willing to go to prove their point.

An educator, who did not want to be identified, said the survey was created by Organize 2020–the racial and social justice caucus of the North Carolina Association of Educators–to determine where people are and how far they’d be willing to go to get a budget passed.

Read more at ABC11.com

NC teachers , Survey , walkout

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
WWE Hall Of Famer And Father Of The…
 1 week ago
01.17.20
2020 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees
 1 week ago
01.16.20
Texas Cop Who Was Rehired After Feeding Homeless…
 1 week ago
01.14.20
10 items
‘People Of Color Are Welcome’: Elizabeth Warren’s Chicago…
 2 weeks ago
01.13.20
Atatiana Jefferson’s Mother Dies Months After Her Daughter…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.20
8 Months Pregnant Woman Kills Home Invaders With…
 2 weeks ago
01.09.20
Teacher Accused Of Comparing Students To Monkeys Somehow…
 2 weeks ago
01.09.20
Nick Gordon, Ex-Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead…
 3 weeks ago
01.01.20
A Mother And Two Children Found Dead In…
 3 weeks ago
12.31.19
Bill Cosby’s Publicist Calls Eddie Murphy ‘Hollywood Slave’…
 1 month ago
12.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close