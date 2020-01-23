Are NC Teachers Willing To Walkout For Funding In Schools?

A survey is being circulated by the North Carolina Association of Educators asking teachers whether they’d consider missing work to fight for education and health care funding.

Teachers in NC say they are upset about the lack of funding when it comes to education in the state so a survey is asking how far are they willing to go to prove their point.

An educator, who did not want to be identified, said the survey was created by Organize 2020–the racial and social justice caucus of the North Carolina Association of Educators–to determine where people are and how far they’d be willing to go to get a budget passed.

