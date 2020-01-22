“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Eliminate Student Loan Debt

Working Moms we know that attending college is a great experience but the loan that can come with it is not so great… sometimes that debt can last for years.

Today we talked to Student Loan Guru – Allicia Golden about the best choices when it comes to student loans, financial aid, forgiveness programs and more….

Listen as Allicia talks with Melissa Wade about smart choices and how to reduce or even eliminate your student loan debt.

Join Allicia Saturday Feb. 1st for the Homebuyers Workshop at the Marriott Crabtree Valley – 4500 Marriott Dr. Raleigh, NC from 9am – 1pm.

Allicia Golden, also popularly known as the Student Loan Guru, is a native of Sumter, South Carolina. She has a Bachelor’s of Arts Degree in Sociology, Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership, and M.A.T in Elementary Education.

She has worked in financial aid as a Default Manager and Financial Literacy Counselor for 12 years. In 2016, a well know Student Loan agency, Student Connections from Indiana, named Allicia as the “Financial Aid Superhero of the Year”. Her passion for helping others is shown through her hard work on educating others about the good and bad of student loans and how to borrow wisely.

Many of her speaking engagements include: universities, high schools, Financial Aid conferences, local workshops hosted by churches and community organizations, and first time home buyer events in South Carolina and North Carolina. Her financial literacy workshops vary in topics concerning the Free Application for Federal Student Aid process, managing your student loan debt, building credit after defaulting, and how to avoid loan scams, among many other topics.

Website: http://www.goldenkey2success.com

