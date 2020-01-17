CLOSE
TODAY is a Big Birthday Day!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Today is a big day with a long list of brothers and sisters sharing this day, January 17th for their Birthday!  Check out the list:

Barack And Michelle Obama Speak At Obama Foundation Summit

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Michelle Obama, 56

Former Governor L. Douglas Wilder, 89

Steve Harvey, 63

Better White, 98

Jim Carrey, 58

Dwayne Wade, 38

Ray J, 39

Lil Jon, 49

James Earl Jones, 89

Maury Povich, 81

Kid Rock

Also Born on this day:

Muhammad Ali

Earth Kitt

Benjamin Franklin

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ALL!

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

TODAY is a Big Birthday Day!  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

