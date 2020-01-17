TODAY is a Big Birthday Day!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY
Today is a big day with a long list of brothers and sisters sharing this day, January 17th for their Birthday! Check out the list:
Michelle Obama, 56
Former Governor L. Douglas Wilder, 89
Steve Harvey, 63
Better White, 98
Jim Carrey, 58
Dwayne Wade, 38
Ray J, 39
Lil Jon, 49
James Earl Jones, 89
Maury Povich, 81
Kid Rock
Also Born on this day:
Muhammad Ali
Earth Kitt
Benjamin Franklin
HAPPY BIRTHDAY ALL!
