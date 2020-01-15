Happy Birthday To Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr. was born Jan. 15, 1929 in Atlanta, GA. Here are some local events in our area, surrounding his birthday.
King was the husband to Coretta Scott King and father to Martin III, Yolanda, Bernice and Dexter. King was clearly the most visible leader of the Civil Rights Movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968.
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
MLK Day of Service – Mulching at MLK Memorial Gardens in Raleigh (registration required)
9:00 am to 12:00 pm | FREE | Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Gardens, Raleigh
2020 Durham City-County Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance Program
12:00 pm | FREE | First Presbyterian Church, Durham
Friday, January 17, 2020
40th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Wreath Laying Ceremony
9:00 am | FREE | Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Gardens, Raleigh
A Creative Protest: MLK Comes to Durham Exhibit Opening
6:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Museum of Durham History
Saturday, January 18, 2020
Dreamfest: Tellebration: Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
10:00 am to 12:00 pm | FREE | Page-Walker Arts & History Center, Cary
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Special Event in Carrboro — speakers, bands, performers
1:00 pm to 3:00 pm | FREE | Carrboro Century Center
Dreamfest: Applause! Cary Youth Theatre presents Amazing Grace, A Staged Reading
2:00 pm | The Cary Theater
Sunday, January 19, 2020
Dreamfest: The Virtual MLK Experience
12:30 pm to 3:30 pm | FREE | Christ the King Lutheran Church, Cary
Dreamfest: DAR HE: The Lynching of Emmett Till (film and talk-back with the actor)
3:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | The Cary Theater
MLK Commemoration at Duke University, with keynote speaker Andrew Gillum
3:00 pm | FREE | Duke University Chapel
3:30 pm | FREE | Christ the King Lutheran Church, Cary
Monday, January 20, 2020
40th Annual MLK, Jr. Triangle Interfaith Prayer Breakfast (breakfast from 6-8)
7:15 am | FREE | Sheraton Imperial Hotel, Research Triangle Park
Commemorative MLK March in Fuquay-Varina
8:00 am | FREE | Fuquay-Varina Middle School
MLK Celebration Breakfast and Service
8:45 am to 11:00 am | FREE | St. Augusta Missionary Baptist Church
9:00 am | FREE | Peace and Justice Plaza, Chapel Hill
Dreamfest: Service & The Dream: MLK Day of Service
10:00 am to 4:00 pm | FREE | Good Hope Farm, Cary
40th Annual MLK Memorial Day March
11:00 am | FREE | North Carolina State Capitol, Raleigh
11:00 am | FREE | First Baptist Church of Chapel Hill
Book Harvest Dream Big MLK Book Drive Celebration
1:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | Rhythms Live Music Hall, Durham
Ribbon cutting of Carrboro’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park
3:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Carrboro
40th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Evening Musical Celebration
5:30 pm | FREE | Duke Energy Center for The Performing Arts, Raleigh
Free concert by NC Chamber Music Institute to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
7:30 pm | FREE | Church of the Nativity, Raleigh
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
MLK event at Duke University: Reflections by Dikgang Moseneke
5:00 pm to 6:30 pm | FREE | Fleishman Commons, Duke University
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
MLK Day Lecture and Awards Ceremony at UNC
7:00 pm | FREE | Memorial Hall at UNC Chapel Hill
Thursday, January 23, 2020
Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration in Wake Forest
6:00 pm | FREE | Friendship Chapel Baptist Church, Wake Forest
Saturday, January 25, 2020
19th Annual African American Cultural Celebration
10:30 am to 4:30 pm | FREE | North Carolina Museum of History, Raleigh
Thursday, January 30, 2020
From Myth to Man: Martin Luther King, An Interpretation
8:00 pm | FREE | Rubenstein Arts Center at Duke University
Friday, January 31, 2020
From Myth to Man: Martin Luther King, An Interpretation
8:00 pm | FREE | Rubenstein Arts Center at Duke University
Saturday, February 1, 2020
Annual NC MLK and Black History Month Block Party and Parade in Durham
11:00 am to 4:00 pm | FREE | Fayetteville Street, Durham