You can’t move ahead in life if you’re constantly looking in the rear view mirror. Dr. Willie Jolley is encouraging you to look ahead and use yesterday as a lesson to obtain your dreams today!

Wake Up and Win with Dr. Willie Jolley: Don’t Dwell On the Past! was originally published on getuperica.com