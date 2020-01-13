ERICA CAMPBELL EARNS TWO NAACP IMAGE AWARD NOMINATIONS FOR DEBUT BOOK MORE THAN PRETTY

January 13, 2020 — Multiple award-winner, singer, songwriter, and author Erica Campbell was recognized with two NAACP Image Award nominations announced last week. Campbell’s debut book, “More Than Pretty: Doing The Soul Work To Uncover Your True Beauty” (Howard Books), was nominated in two literature categories: Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional and Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author.

Campbell also earned a third nomination as part of the newly revamped “Sunday Best” on BET, which was recognized in the Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series/Game Show category.

A 4x Image Award winner and multiple nominee, Campbell celebrates her first Literary nominations. In “More Than Pretty,” Campbell covers topics such as being honest about who we authentically are while reflecting on what we have internalized about our appearances and accepting God’s will for our life. Erica offers thoughtful, hard-won wisdom and encouragement to women from all walks of life, helping to build confidence in and through the power of God.

“I wrote this book to share my heart. We all go through some of the same things in life. Whether its insecurity, anger, sadness, confusion, or fear, we are all trying to figure life out. When we realize we can be better—just by knowing ourselves and being honest—that’s life-changing. And having God guide us through the process is all we need to be free, happy and fulfilled. Let’s all do the soul work to uncover who God made us to be and discover the beauty inside us,” says Campbell.

Campbell to offer a brand-new companion devotional, a 5-Day Bible reading plan called “More Than Pretty,” which will launch on all YouVersion apps next Wednesday, January 15. Inspired by topics from her book, Campbell offers soul-searching insights to help engage readers deeper into what the Word of God says about you. Next week, readers can start their Bible plan by using their Bible App or visiting Bible.com.

NAACP Image Award winners will be announced during the two-hour LIVE TV special airing on BET Networks on Saturday, February 22, 2020 8/7c.

