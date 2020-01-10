Former First Lady Michelle Obama recently announced that she will be partnering with @reachhigher and @attndotcom to share the stories of four first-year college students: Robert, Linette, Regan, and Haseeb. More to come soon but watch her video announcement below.

Stay Informed On Your Favorite Artists, Community Events, & More By Signing Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Text “Light NC” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

Latest…

[VIDEO] Michelle Obama To Host New IGTV Series About Getting Into College was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Nori Posted 8 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: