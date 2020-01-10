CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

[VIDEO] Michelle Obama To Host New IGTV Series About Getting Into College

Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Former First Lady Michelle Obama recently announced that she will be partnering with @reachhigher and @attndotcom to share the stories of four first-year college students: Robert, Linette, Regan, and Haseeb. More to come soon but watch her video announcement below.

Stay Informed On Your Favorite Artists, Community Events, & More By Signing Up For Our Newsletter!

Text “Light NC” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

Latest…

[VIDEO] Michelle Obama To Host New IGTV Series About Getting Into College  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Atatiana Jefferson’s Mother Dies Months After Her Daughter…
 21 hours ago
01.10.20
8 Months Pregnant Woman Kills Home Invaders With…
 1 day ago
01.09.20
Teacher Accused Of Comparing Students To Monkeys Somehow…
 1 day ago
01.09.20
Nick Gordon, Ex-Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead…
 1 week ago
01.01.20
A Mother And Two Children Found Dead In…
 1 week ago
12.31.19
Bill Cosby’s Publicist Calls Eddie Murphy ‘Hollywood Slave’…
 2 weeks ago
12.24.19
Ex Fort Worth Cop Aaron Dean Indicted In…
 3 weeks ago
12.23.19
Herman Boone, Legendary Coach From ‘Remember The Titans’…
 3 weeks ago
12.19.19
What Really Happened To Karol Sanchez? The Truth…
 3 weeks ago
12.18.19
‘Ambush’ Shooting In New Jersey Leaves Officer, 5…
 1 month ago
12.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close