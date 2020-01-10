[VIDEO] Michelle Obama To Host New IGTV Series About Getting Into College

Former First Lady Michelle Obama recently announced that she will be partnering with @reachhigher and @attndotcom to share the stories of four first-year college students: Robert, Linette, Regan, and Haseeb. More to come soon but watch her video announcement below.
The first year of college is exciting, but also a little nerve-racking. As a first-generation college student myself, I know how intimidating it can be to try to navigate through a new place and make new friends, all while trying to figure out who you are and who you want to be. That's why I'm so excited that @reachhigher is teaming up with @attndotcom to share the stories of four first-year college students: Robert, Linette, Regan, and Haseeb. Can't wait for you all to meet them and learn more about what taking that leap really feels like, day in and day out. Stay tuned!
