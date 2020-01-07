Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Erica Campbell Interviews ‘Just Mercy’ Cast; Michael B. Jordan Talks Baring Emotions In Film

Just Mercy screenshot featuring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx

Source: Courtesy Warner Bros. / Courtesy Warner Bros.

“Just Mercy” is an impactful film that will fill you with all kinds of emotions from anger to sadness to hopeful in the retelling of Walter McMillian‘s fight for freedom.

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Gospel superstar and Get Up! radio host Erica Campbell sat down with the cast of the film including Jamie Foxx “Walter McMillian”, Karen Kendrick “Minnie McMillian”, and Michael B. Jordan “Bryan Stevenson”.  As well as attorney and author Bryan Stevenson who was the driving force behind McMillian’s case and the man Jordan portrays in the film.

Jordan recalls the hard work that went into portraying a non-fictional character, he explained, “I had to put my ego and pride to the side. Expose myself emotionally, and physically, to make it as real as possible.”

Listen to the two-part interview below to hear more from the cast and learn about Stevenson’s continued fight for justice reform.

PART 1 

CLICK OVER FOR PART 2 OF THE INTERVIEW 

Erica Campbell Interviews ‘Just Mercy’ Cast; Michael B. Jordan Talks Baring Emotions In Film  was originally published on getuperica.com

1 2Next page »

Videos
Latest
Nick Gordon, Ex-Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead…
 6 days ago
01.01.20
A Mother And Two Children Found Dead In…
 1 week ago
12.31.19
Bill Cosby’s Publicist Calls Eddie Murphy ‘Hollywood Slave’…
 2 weeks ago
12.24.19
Ex Fort Worth Cop Aaron Dean Indicted In…
 2 weeks ago
12.23.19
Herman Boone, Legendary Coach From ‘Remember The Titans’…
 3 weeks ago
12.19.19
What Really Happened To Karol Sanchez? The Truth…
 3 weeks ago
12.18.19
‘Ambush’ Shooting In New Jersey Leaves Officer, 5…
 4 weeks ago
12.11.19
The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes By State
 1 month ago
11.26.19
Several Injured In California School Shooting
 2 months ago
11.15.19
Mo’Nique Sues Netflix Over Alleged Racial Discrimination
 2 months ago
11.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close