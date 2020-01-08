“Working Mom Wednesday” 4 Health Checks Women Need To Get

Ladies!!! We are walking into 2020 getting the knowledge of what we need to do and what we can do to improve our health and enjoy life.

This year we are taking back our health!!! Here today to tell us the top health checks we need to make sure we get this year is Dr. Nicole Swiner. She is the author of the book “How to Avoid the Superwoman Complex: 12 Ways to Balance Mind, Body & spirit.

Listen as Doc Swiner gives us 4 health checks we as women need to include this year and she invites us to join her for a “New Year, New You event…

Nicole Swiner, MD

Voted 1 of 10 Best Doctors in NC in 2017, DocSwiner is a family physician, 2-time best-selling author, owner of Swiner Publishing Company, blogger, speaker, wife and mother in Durham. She is also affectionately known as the Superwoman Complex expert and has written 2 books on the topic. ….

She attended Duke University and went to medical school at the Medical University of South Carolina, in Charleston, SC. She’s lived in the Triangle since finishing residency at UNC-Chapel Hill and continues teaching as an Adjunct Associate Professor with the Family Medicine department. …..

Read more and Contact her at cnswiner@gmail.com or visit http://www.docswiner.com for further info.

