Peace Starts with Me, Featuring Bishop Noel Jones, Hezekiah Walker, Yolanda Adams, Kim Burrell

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and Six-time Grammy winning singer Dionne Warwick has just been added to the list of performers for the most celebrated peace rally in the U.S., “Peace Starts With Me” December 28th at the Prudential Center. Featuring Grammy award winning talent including Grammy award winning Gospel star Hezekiah Walker, Grammy winning artist Yolanda Adams, and a 2000 Voice Choir made up of local singers from across the Tri-State Area under the direction of Emmy Award winning producer A. Curtis Farrow. The entertainment will be rounded out by Gospel sensations Kim Burrell, Joanne Rosario Condrey, an Orchestra, dancers and much more. The Peace Starts With Me rallies, gather thousands of people from a wide variety of national, racial, and religious backgrounds to stand united for peace.

Co-sponsored by Family Federation for World Peace and Unification (FFWPU) and the American Clergy Leadership Conference (ACLC), the Peace Starts With Me rallies have been an enormous success since their inception in 2017 at Madison Square Garden featuring Hezekiah Walker. The second stop on the tour was Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York with Grammy award winner Yolanda Adams and Citizen Way.

The third stop was in Los Angeles at the City of Refuge mega church home of Bishop Noel Jones, and in June the Peace Starts with Me Rally took MGM Grand in Las Vegas by storm. At every Rally the thousands in attendance were treated to a keynote address by the Mother of Peace Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon.

The last stop for 2019 is Saturday, December 28th at 3:00pm at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. This rally for peace is a free event and all are welcome. This event has inspired clergy from around the world to join in.

Posted 14 hours ago

