RCA Inspiration, Verity, and Provident Label Group Garner Top Rankings On Billboard’s 2019 Year-End Gospel Charts

Nashville, TN (December 6, 2019) – Continuing to deliver top-tier talent and chart-topping new music, RCA Inspiration remains a dominating force earning major honors across all of Billboard’s 2019 Year-End Charts for Gospel and Gospel Songwriting. Showcasing a combined reflection of sales, airplay, streams, and other data measurements of performance on Billboard’s charts this past year, RCA Inspiration and its parent division Provident Label Group top the rankings across Gospel label charts. Provident Label Group has been named #2 on Billboard’s 2019 Year-End Charts for Top Gospel Album Labels and Hot Gospel Songs Labels. RCA Inspiration has been named #2 on Billboard’s 2019 Year-End Charts for Top Gospel Album Imprints and Hot Gospel Songs Imprints, with Verity also named #4 again on Top Gospel Album Imprints.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized with these year-end accolades from Billboard. Most importantly, thank you to the talented artists who continue to lend their ministry, creativity and time to deliver heartrending music for listeners to enjoy,” says RCA Inspiration SVP & GM, Phil Thornton.

With sustained chart successes for the albums and songs that have impacted fans the most, RCA Inspiration’s honors on Billboard’s 2019 Year-End Charts include the latest projects and heartfelt classics from Kirk Franklin, Koryn Hawthorne, Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers, Marvin Sapp, Travis Greene, and more on the Top Gospel Artists, Top Gospel Albums, Hot Gospel Songs, and Gospel Streaming Songs charts.

