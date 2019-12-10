CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

RCA Inspiration, Verity, and Provident Label Group Garner Top Rankings On Billboard’s 2019 Year-End Gospel Charts

Array

Source: Johnny Louis/WENN.com / WENN

Nashville, TN (December 6, 2019) – Continuing to deliver top-tier talent and chart-topping new music, RCA Inspiration remains a dominating force earning major honors across all of Billboard’s 2019 Year-End Charts for Gospel and Gospel Songwriting. Showcasing a combined reflection of sales, airplay, streams, and other data measurements of performance on Billboard’s charts this past year, RCA Inspiration and its parent division Provident Label Group top the rankings across Gospel label charts. Provident Label Group has been named #2 on Billboard’s 2019 Year-End Charts for Top Gospel Album Labels and Hot Gospel Songs Labels. RCA Inspiration has been named #2 on Billboard’s 2019 Year-End Charts for Top Gospel Album Imprints and Hot Gospel Songs Imprints, with Verity also named #4 again on Top Gospel Album Imprints.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized with these year-end accolades from Billboard. Most importantly, thank you to the talented artists who continue to lend their ministry, creativity and time to deliver heartrending music for listeners to enjoy,” says RCA Inspiration SVP & GM, Phil Thornton.

With sustained chart successes for the albums and songs that have impacted fans the most, RCA Inspiration’s honors on Billboard’s 2019 Year-End Charts include the latest projects and heartfelt classics from Kirk Franklin, Koryn Hawthorne, Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers, Marvin Sapp, Travis Greene, and more on the Top Gospel Artists, Top Gospel Albums, Hot Gospel Songs, and Gospel Streaming Songs charts.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

RCA Inspiration, Verity, and Provident Label Group Garner Top Rankings On Billboard’s 2019 Year-End Gospel Charts  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes By State
 2 weeks ago
11.26.19
Several Injured In California School Shooting
 4 weeks ago
11.15.19
Mo’Nique Sues Netflix Over Alleged Racial Discrimination
 4 weeks ago
11.15.19
John Witherspoon’s Cause Of Death Revealed
 4 weeks ago
11.13.19
Father Of Atatiana Jefferson Dies Of A Heart…
 4 weeks ago
11.12.19
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…
 1 month ago
11.08.19
Report: Person Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes…
 1 month ago
11.05.19
Thousands, Including Celebs Sign Petition To Stop Execution…
 1 month ago
11.05.19
RECIPES: How To Make Your Own Copycat Popeyes…
 1 month ago
11.04.19
Dallas Cop Shoots Son After His Mistaking Him…
 1 month ago
10.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close