CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Listen: Isaac Carree Releases “The Gift” Christmas Love Song Just In Time For The Holidays!

Gearing up to release his first album in six years, Isaac Carree released the second single from his No Risk No Reward album dedicated to his wife. It’s not due until February 14, 2020 but “The Gift” track is timely, as he speaks about celebrating the gift of love.

“Your love is like December 25. It feels like Christmas. And no matter the season, you give me a reason to celebrate,” he sings.

Stay Informed! Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“During this Christmas season I want to encourage everyone to be thankful, grateful, and show love to the ones you love!” he said in a press release about the song. “Life is but a vapor, so don’t waste time majoring in the minor things. I want this song to remind you that the greatest gift of all is God, and God is love!”

“The Gift” hits digital outlets on December 13. Take a listen below:

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Listen: Isaac Carree Releases “The Gift” Christmas Love Song Just In Time For The Holidays!  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes By State
 2 weeks ago
11.26.19
Several Injured In California School Shooting
 4 weeks ago
11.15.19
Mo’Nique Sues Netflix Over Alleged Racial Discrimination
 4 weeks ago
11.15.19
John Witherspoon’s Cause Of Death Revealed
 4 weeks ago
11.13.19
Father Of Atatiana Jefferson Dies Of A Heart…
 4 weeks ago
11.12.19
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…
 1 month ago
11.08.19
Report: Person Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes…
 1 month ago
11.05.19
Thousands, Including Celebs Sign Petition To Stop Execution…
 1 month ago
11.05.19
RECIPES: How To Make Your Own Copycat Popeyes…
 1 month ago
11.04.19
Dallas Cop Shoots Son After His Mistaking Him…
 1 month ago
10.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close