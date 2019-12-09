Richmond, VA – March Funeral Home once again presented their United In Hope Candlelight Service of Remembrance. Held in their Laburnum chapel on Laburnum Avenue in Richmond, VA the evening included special guests Gospel recording artists GI (God’s Image), Marie Hayes who delivered an amazing Spoken Word and Alfred “Coach” Powell who delivered a powerful Inspirational message.

Annette and Virgil Phillips also talked about a special program called, Grief to Hope. This program provides counseling and hope for anyone grieving a loss one.

Thank you March Funeral Home, for once again for pouring back into the community.

Minister Sheilah Belle served as the Mistress of Ceremony.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

March Funeral Homes Presents United In Hope Candlelight Service of Remembrance was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 7 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: