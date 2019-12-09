CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

March Funeral Homes Presents United In Hope Candlelight Service of Remembrance

March Funeral Home

Source: The Belle Report / The Belle Report

Richmond, VA – March Funeral Home once again presented their United In Hope Candlelight Service of Remembrance. Held in their Laburnum chapel on Laburnum Avenue in Richmond, VA the evening included special guests Gospel recording artists GI (God’s Image), Marie Hayes who delivered an amazing Spoken Word and Alfred “Coach” Powell who delivered a powerful Inspirational message.

Annette and Virgil Phillips also talked about a special program called, Grief to Hope.  This program provides counseling and hope for anyone grieving a loss one.

Thank you March Funeral Home, for once again for pouring back into the community.

Minister Sheilah Belle served as the Mistress of Ceremony.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

March Funeral Homes Presents United In Hope Candlelight Service of Remembrance  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes By State
 2 weeks ago
11.26.19
Several Injured In California School Shooting
 3 weeks ago
11.15.19
Mo’Nique Sues Netflix Over Alleged Racial Discrimination
 3 weeks ago
11.15.19
John Witherspoon’s Cause Of Death Revealed
 4 weeks ago
11.13.19
Father Of Atatiana Jefferson Dies Of A Heart…
 4 weeks ago
11.12.19
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…
 1 month ago
11.08.19
Report: Person Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes…
 1 month ago
11.05.19
Thousands, Including Celebs Sign Petition To Stop Execution…
 1 month ago
11.05.19
RECIPES: How To Make Your Own Copycat Popeyes…
 1 month ago
11.04.19
Dallas Cop Shoots Son After His Mistaking Him…
 1 month ago
10.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close