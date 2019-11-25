CLOSE
Black Agriculture Featured In Durham Event

This past weekend the work and products of black agriculturalist were displayed at the Black August in the Park event in Durham.

Fifteen black farmers were featured as well as other black businesses  in the parking lot of the former NC Mutual Insurance Legacy Towers.

Co-founder Derrick Beasley, says the event is created to highlight the “story of Durham”….  “And in particularly this event with the farmers… black farmers are so under represented so we want to make sure that they have a space so they don’t get erased.”

Read more at ABC11.com.

The founders of Black August in the Park said they will host another Black Farmer’s Market in the spring.

