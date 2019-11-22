CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Pastor Who Prayed For Obama In 2008 Election Lays Hands On Kamala Harris

US-VOTE-2020-DEMOCRATS-DEBATE-POLITICS

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Rev. Telley Lynnette Gadson–who is the senior pastor and spiritual coach at Saint Mark United Methodist Church in Taylors, South Carolina–prayed for former President Barack Obama prior to him being elected in 2008. Gadson has been described as someone who “has been blessed by God with an anointing that has enabled her to share on local, state-wide, regional, and national platforms.”

At an appearance at a Community Center in Greer, South Carolina, Gadson laid hands on 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, Kamala Harris. She asked God to “speak to the enemy of her soul” and make his plan for her life known.” Harris currently stands at fifth place in the polls. 

Source: Christian Post

See Also: 

Kamala Harris Says Jesus’ Parable Of The Good Samaritan Helps Shape Her Views On Public Policy

Kamala Harris Proposes Investing $1B To End Nationwide Rape Kit Backlog

Pastor Who Prayed For Obama In 2008 Election Lays Hands On Kamala Harris  was originally published on praiseindy.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Several Injured In California School Shooting
 1 week ago
11.15.19
Mo’Nique Sues Netflix Over Alleged Racial Discrimination
 1 week ago
11.15.19
John Witherspoon’s Cause Of Death Revealed
 1 week ago
11.13.19
Father Of Atatiana Jefferson Dies Of A Heart…
 1 week ago
11.12.19
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…
 2 weeks ago
11.08.19
Report: Person Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes…
 2 weeks ago
11.05.19
Thousands, Including Celebs Sign Petition To Stop Execution…
 2 weeks ago
11.05.19
RECIPES: How To Make Your Own Copycat Popeyes…
 3 weeks ago
11.04.19
Dallas Cop Shoots Son After His Mistaking Him…
 3 weeks ago
10.29.19
Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood…
 4 weeks ago
10.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close