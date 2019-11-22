Rev. Telley Lynnette Gadson–who is the senior pastor and spiritual coach at Saint Mark United Methodist Church in Taylors, South Carolina–prayed for former President Barack Obama prior to him being elected in 2008. Gadson has been described as someone who “has been blessed by God with an anointing that has enabled her to share on local, state-wide, regional, and national platforms.”

At an appearance at a Community Center in Greer, South Carolina, Gadson laid hands on 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, Kamala Harris. She asked God to “speak to the enemy of her soul” and make his plan for her life known.” Harris currently stands at fifth place in the polls.

Rev. Telley Lynnette Gadson prayed over ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩ in Greer, SC asking Jesus to give her guidance every step of the way. The last time she prayed for a presidential candidate, she said, was for then Sen. Barack Obama. pic.twitter.com/YdMhbItGLs — Armando Tonatiuh Torres-García (@GarciaReports) November 12, 2019

Source: Christian Post

See Also:

Kamala Harris Says Jesus’ Parable Of The Good Samaritan Helps Shape Her Views On Public Policy

Kamala Harris Proposes Investing $1B To End Nationwide Rape Kit Backlog

Pastor Who Prayed For Obama In 2008 Election Lays Hands On Kamala Harris was originally published on praiseindy.com

Jennifer | @jenn.alyse Posted 4 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: