‘The Price Is Right Live’ Is Headed To North Carolina!

If you’ve always wanted to be on The Price Is Right, you’re about to get your chance…and you won’t even have to fly to the west coast! The Price Is Right Live is headed to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro on April 24. Tickets go on sale this Friday. Presale is happening now.

The Price Is Right Live is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come On Down” and play classic games from television’s most popular game show. Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like Plinko , Cliffhangers , The Big Wheel , and the fabulous Showcase!

Showing to near sold out audiences for more than ten years, The Price Is Right Live has given away over 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

The Price is Right is the longest running game show in television history and loved by generations of viewers. This on-stage travelling version gives fans the chance to experience the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close and in-person.

