Alicia Keys Set to serve as host for the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

The 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

PALISADES PARK, N.J., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — With the nominations set for this coming Wednesday, coupled with the recent news that Alicia Keys will serve as host for the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards®, Alfred Haber, President of Alfred Haber, Inc., announced today that the company has secured key international sales for Music’s Biggest Night®.  Slated to air January 26, 2020 on the CBS Television Network for the 48th consecutive year, the year’s most prestigious televised music awards show promises to be another memorable evening of great musical performances as today’s top artists and nominees gather to celebrate the year’s best music. Leading broadcasters who have recently signed on for the 62nd edition include Rogers (Canada), WOWOW (Japan), Tencent (China), Foxtel (Australia), Viacom 18 (India), BAM Asia (Southeast Asia), Channel One (Russia), TV4 (Sweden), TVNZ (New Zealand), Telefonica (Spain), Telemicro (Dominican Republic), YLE (Finland), and others.

“We are honored to once again be representing the GRAMMY Awards to the international marketplace,” commented Haber. “This annual extravaganza continues to be the most anticipated musical event of the year, and we are grateful to be able to offer broadcasters the world over what promises to be another amazing show.”

