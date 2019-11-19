Debbie Allen and ABC ‘black-ish’ Star Anthony Anderson Join Special Guests at the Education Through Music-Los Angeles Gala

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — On Sunday, November 10, 2019, Education Through Music-Los Angeles (www.etmla.org) hosted its 14th Annual Benefit Gala at the Beverly Wilshire to raise awareness for music in disadvantaged LA County schools. Supporters gathered to celebrate the 2019 Shining Star Honorees: Emmy Award-Winning Music Director & Producer Rickey Minor (Stevie Wonder, American Idol), Music Educator Angela Woo, and Cusumano Real Estate Group.

Emmy-Nominated Actor/Comedian Anthony Anderson (ABC’s black-ish) opened the annual féte followed by a captivating performance from 49 ETM-LA alumni and students from Hooper Ave. and Providencia Elementary Schools. With the Rickey Minor Band, Grammy-Nominated Vocalist Ledisi gave a spellbinding, soulful tribute to Aretha Franklin while Grammy-Nominated Saxophonist Dave Koz charmed the audience. As Emmy-Winning Director and Choreographer Debbie Allen (Grey’s Anatomy) presented Minor his award, he broke into dance on his way to the stage.

Ledisi poignantly shared that she herself was a beneficiary of in-school music education: “I would not be who I am if it weren’t for organizations like ETM-LA.” Minor, whom Ledisi thanked for his long-time mentorship, shared, “Music has changed not only my life, but it changes the vibration of this planet. Through music, we can make this world a better place.”

Woo remarked, “I look forward every day to being inspired by my students.” One ETM-LA parent shared, “music is the best thing that could ever happen to a child.”

Lola Debney and Alecia Spendlove served as Gala Co-Chairs; Honorary Hosts included Christophe Beck, Andra Day, John Debney, Michael Giacchino, Jennifer Hudson, Quincy Jones, John Legend, Diana Ross, Randy Spendlove, and Diane Warren. Other notables on hand included Ernie Fields, Jr., Julianne Jordan, Christopher Lennertz, Manny & Terri Marroquin, Carin & Mark McGrath, Blake Neely, Rudy Sarzo, Rob Simonsen, and Joseph Trapanese.

ETM-LA currently serves approximately 17,500 schoolchildren with weekly music as part of the core curriculum in such diverse communities as Bellflower, Boyle Heights, Burbank, Compton, Chinatown, Downtown LA, East LA, Inglewood, Pasadena, San Fernando Valley, and South Central LA.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Debbie Allen and ABC ‘black-ish’ Star Anthony Anderson Join Special Guests at the Education Through Music-Los Angeles Gala was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 2 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: