This morning, we came across a disturbing map that appeared to identify the most popular pie at Thanksgiving by region. The pie identified for the South? Lemon meringue.
Lies.
So, let’s settle this because OBVIOUSLY this whole map is a lie.
Black Hollywood Shined At The 2019 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards
18 photos Launch gallery
Black Hollywood Shined At The 2019 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards
1. Yara ShahidiSource:Getty 1 of 18
2. Yara ShahidiSource:Getty 2 of 18
3. Ava DuVernaySource:Getty 3 of 18
4. Ava DuVernaySource:Getty 4 of 18
5. Niecy Nash and Ava DuVernaySource:Getty 5 of 18
6. Niecy NashSource:Getty 6 of 18
7. Mj RodriguezSource:Getty 7 of 18
8. Aja Naomi KingSource:Getty 8 of 18
9. Aja Naomi KingSource:Getty 9 of 18
10. Model Nyakim GatwechSource:Getty 10 of 18
11. Tamron HallSource:Getty 11 of 18
12. Halima AdenSource:Getty 12 of 18
13. Halima AdenSource:Getty 13 of 18
14. Danai GuriraSource:Getty 14 of 18
15. Danai GuriraSource:Getty 15 of 18
16. Danai GuriraSource:Getty 16 of 18
17. Novelist Tomi AdeyemiSource:Getty 17 of 18
18. Samira WileySource:Getty 18 of 18
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
Let’s Settle This…What Is The Most Popular Pie At Thanksgiving? was originally published on foxync.com