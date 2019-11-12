New Research Shows Fewer Americans Believe In God

New research from Gallup says only 64 percent of Americans are “convinced” there is a God. This new percentage comes a decade after 80 percent of Americans said they believe there is a God.

In the past, Gallup saw higher numbers when they asked “Do you believe in God?” Now, they’re being asked if they are “convinced” God exists and the number has declined.

“The array of Gallup results leads to the conclusion that putting a percentage on Americans’ belief in God depends on how you define ‘belief.’ If the standard is absolute certainty — no hedging and no doubts — it’s somewhere around two-thirds. If the standard is a propensity to believe rather than not to believe, then the figure is somewhere north of three-quarters,” Gallup’s Zach Hrynowski said, according to Christian Post.

The decline in faith was identified among multiple demographics, but notably among young adults.

