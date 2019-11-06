Knightdale Football Coach Resigns After Using N-Word

An assistant high school football coach is out of a job after a video showing him making racist remarks was posted to Instagram.

John Hoskins told ABC11 exclusively…. “Just to set the record, I’m not racist,” “I don’t mean it in a negative way.” He said through the years, his friends who are black have said it was OK for him to use the n-word.

He said it happened one fun night at the bar. The 32-year-old coach at Knightdale High School was celebrating the team’s win against Corinth Holders High, when he shouted: “White power, Knightdale. I still love you, N—–”

