CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Knightdale Football Coach Resigns After Using N-Word

drinking

Source: Caiaimage/Paul Bradbury / Getty

 

An assistant high school football coach is out of a job after a video showing him making racist remarks was posted to Instagram.

John Hoskins told ABC11 exclusively…. “Just to set the record, I’m not racist,” “I don’t mean it in a negative way.”  He said through the years, his friends who are black have said it was OK for him to use the n-word.

He said it happened one fun night at the bar. The 32-year-old coach at Knightdale High School was celebrating the team’s win against Corinth Holders High, when he shouted: “White power, Knightdale. I still love you, N—–”

Read more at ABC11.com

John Hoskins , Knightdale high school

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Report: Person Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes…
 1 day ago
11.05.19
Thousands, Including Celebs Sign Petition To Stop Execution…
 1 day ago
11.05.19
RECIPES: How To Make Your Own Copycat Popeyes…
 2 days ago
11.04.19
Dallas Cop Shoots Son After His Mistaking Him…
 1 week ago
10.29.19
Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood…
 1 week ago
10.28.19
Trump Met With Boos, “Lock Him Up” Chants…
 1 week ago
10.28.19
Officer Arrested, Charged With Murder In Killing Of…
 3 weeks ago
10.15.19
Neighbor Who Testified During Amber Guyger Trial Shot…
 1 month ago
10.07.19
Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer
 1 month ago
10.02.19
Renowned Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74
 1 month ago
10.02.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close