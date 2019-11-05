Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold Set to Host and Co-Host BET’s 2019 Soul Train Awards

New York, NY – November 4, 2019 – BET Networks today announces the hosts and nominees for the 2019 Soul Train Awards across 12 different categories. The annual celebration recognizes the best in Soul, R&B and Hip-Hop from both established industry legends and the next generation of promising artists. Taking place on November 17, 2019 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards will air LIVE on BET and BET HER at 8PM EST with a one-hour pre-show beginning at 7PM EST, and a post show directly after.

Actor, singer and writer Tisha Campbell (Martin, My Wife & Kids, Last Man Standing, Outmatched) will once again join actor, singer, and writer Tichina Arnold (Martin, Everybody Hates Chris, The Neighborhood, The Last Black Man in San Francisco ) as host and co-producers of this year’s awards. The iconic best friend duo, both on the 90’s hit show Martin and in real-life, will return to the Soul Train Awards stage for the second time, bringing their dynamic comedy and infectious personalities to this year’s ceremony.

Chris Brown leads the nominees for this year’s awards, receiving eight nominations including ‘Best R&B/Soul Male Artist,’ ‘Album/Mixtape of the Year,’ ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriters Award’ for “No Guidance” and two nods in the ‘Best Dance Performance’ category. He is followed by Drake, who received seven nominations in categories including ‘Rhythm & Bars,’ ‘Best Dance Performance,’ ‘Best Collaboration,’ and two nods in the ‘Song of the Year’ category for “No Guidance” and “Girls Need Love Too Remix.”

Beyoncé and Lizzo have both received six nominations, each receiving nods for ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ ‘Best Dance Performance,’ and ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award.’

Other nominees include Khalid with five nods, J. Cole who garnered four nominations, and H.E.R., Ari Lennox, and Summer Walker, each receiving three nominations.

Esteemed songwriting duo Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis are set to be honored with the Legend Award at this year’s show, recognized for their contributions to R&B music with a career that’s produced more than 100 gold, platinum, multi-platinum and diamond albums. The pair have more Billboard Number Ones than any other songwriting and production team in history, working with artists such as Janet Jackson, Boyz II Men, Usher, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Luther Vandross, George Michael and Earth, Wind and Fire.

The fifth annual Lady of Soul Award will be presented to five-time Grammy Award winning artist and Billboard Magazine’s Gospel Artist of the last decade Yolanda Adams. With her pioneering blend of modern gospel that infuses touches of R&B and jazz, Adams has continued to inspire her fans and transform the musical landscape with her powerful voice across 13 powerful albums which have earned her numerous accolades, including the first American Music Award for Contemporary Gospel Artist and four Gospel Music Association Dove Awards.

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards will feature an exciting lineup of unforgettable performances including special moments and appearances by some of the brightest stars in black culture and entertainment. The annual event is committed to showcasing Soul Train’s impact on arts of music and dance from the 70s to today.

Internationally, the “BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards” will simulcast on BET Africa on November 18, 2019, at 3:00AM CAT; BET UK on November 19, 2019, at 9PM GMT; and BET France and BET South Korea on November 20, 2019 at 8:45PM CET and 9:00PM KST, respectively.

