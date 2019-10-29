Get Your Zen On! Serena Williams And Olympia Doing Yoga Together Is The Absolute Cutest!

It’s no secret that Serena Williams and her baby girl Alexis Olympia Jr. are one of the best mother-daughter duos out there!

While we thought the pics of the 2-year-old serving as the flower girl for a recent wedding was too cute, their newest picture together takes the cake.

Over the weekend, the tennis star posted a pic of them doing yoga! Rocking her short-shorts and a white bodysuit with Olympia in her diapers and a pink tee-shirt, they are definitely getting their Zen on! Oh, and did you peep Qai Qai

“@olympiaohanian and @realqaiqai love stretching in their @PampersUS #Cruisers360 FIT diapers with the super comfy waistband… or as we call them in our house: baby “yoga pants.” #PampersPartner #WildChild,” the GOAT wrote on Instagram.

Take a look:

To no one’s surprise, her fans loved the pics.

“Is that a thigh muscle already???!! Damn what am I doing with my life!” she exclaimed.

One user wrote mzgapeach77 :@realqaiqai Qai gets the bag,” while another simply stated, “Queen.”

We agree. We definitely stan our queens.

Namaste.

