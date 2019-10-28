CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Stream Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Album

2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Jeff Kravitz/MTV1415 / Getty

The number one question people have with Kanye West in 2019 doesn’t have to deal with his political allegiances. Nor does it have to deal with his faith as he’s realigned his life with Christ. Rather, it’s whether or not the music is going to slap.

Jesus Is King, his ninth studio album comes a year after his ye album that openly spoke up about his bipolar depression and next to Yeezus was one of the more critically panned Kanye records ever. Since the launch of his Sunday Service events out in Calabasas, Ye has done his best to merge his idea of what gospel music made by Kanye West should sound like.

The 11-track album features Ty Dolla $ign, Ant Clemons, Fred Hammond, Kenny G and the reunion of the Clipse for the first time since 2011. Is the album going to be good? Well, we have to see. Stream Jesus Is King from Kanye below.

RELATED: Joel Osteen Extends Invite To Kanye West To Attend Lakewood Sunday Service

RELATED: Kanye West Nearly Quit Hip-Hop, Pastor Says He Called It “Devil’s Music”

Stream Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Album  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood…
 7 hours ago
10.28.19
Trump Met With Boos, “Lock Him Up” Chants…
 7 hours ago
10.28.19
Officer Arrested, Charged With Murder In Killing Of…
 2 weeks ago
10.15.19
Neighbor Who Testified During Amber Guyger Trial Shot…
 3 weeks ago
10.07.19
Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer
 4 weeks ago
10.02.19
Renowned Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74
 4 weeks ago
10.02.19
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…
 4 weeks ago
10.01.19
I Was Lying Says Black Girl Who Claimed…
 4 weeks ago
09.30.19
California Governor Signs Bill Allowing College Athletes To…
 4 weeks ago
09.30.19
Giuliani Subpoenaed By House Democrats For Ukraine Docs…
 4 weeks ago
09.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close