Pastor Jamal H. Bryant To Host Inaugural Imaginariums Film and Music Festival In Atlanta

ATLANTA (PRWEB) October 05, 2019 –Pastor Jamal H. Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church will host the Inaugural Imaginariums Film and Music Festival October 18th & 19th on their campus in Lithonia. “Imaginariums is a film festival of radical approach that endeavors to illuminate the arts to inspire the spirit,” says Dr. Bryant. The intent of the festival is to provide opportunities and a platform for emerging artists that otherwise might not be heard. In fact, the mission of the festival and newly appointed Pastor Bryant is two-fold: to continue to promote Atlanta as the new film mecca for people of all races; and to showcase films and provide networking opportunities that will develop the next generation of filmmakers, musicians, and actors.

The festival will feature workshops, panels, screenings and concerts with world renowned Gospel and R&B artists. Some of the confirmed star-studded talent include Louis Gossett Jr, Bill Duke, Robert Townsend, James Fortune, Terry Vaughn, Timon Kyle Durrett, Lisa Wu, Isaac Carree, Todd Bridges, Carl Payne, Travis Malloy and more. The plan is to build Imaginariums into one of the most highly anticipated annual film and music festivals in the country. The festival will conclude with a benefit concert where a portion of proceeds will be donated to The Bahama Relief Fund. In addition to monetary donations Pastor Bryant is asking that attendees bring non-perishable foods, toiletries, first aid items, canned goods, new bed linens, new bed pillows, diapers and other personal hygeine products. New Birth will continue to ship these items to the Bahamas through their new partnership with Delta Air Lines. For tickets and more information about the festival please visit http://www.NBIFF.org.

