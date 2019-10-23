CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Gospel Singer Micah Stampley’s Daughter Passes Away At Age 15

Pastor Rudy's Love Revolution-Live At Sirius XM

Source: Henry S. Dziekan III / Getty

Mary Stampley, the daughter of gospel recording artist Micah Stampley and his wife Heidi, passed away yesterday (October 22) from a seizure. She was 15 years old. 

Stay Informed! Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“Please keep their family in your prayers and respect their privacy as they deal with this traumatic event,” their spokesperson, David Robinson, said in a statement. 

No other information on Mary’s health history was made available and funeral arrangements are still pending. 

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Stampley family. 

Source: Root Magazine 

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Gospel Singer Micah Stampley’s Daughter Passes Away At Age 15  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Officer Arrested, Charged With Murder In Killing Of…
 1 week ago
10.15.19
Neighbor Who Testified During Amber Guyger Trial Shot…
 3 weeks ago
10.07.19
Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer
 3 weeks ago
10.02.19
Renowned Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74
 3 weeks ago
10.02.19
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…
 3 weeks ago
10.01.19
I Was Lying Says Black Girl Who Claimed…
 3 weeks ago
09.30.19
California Governor Signs Bill Allowing College Athletes To…
 3 weeks ago
09.30.19
Giuliani Subpoenaed By House Democrats For Ukraine Docs…
 3 weeks ago
09.30.19
Vontaze Burfict Suspended By NFL For The Rest…
 3 weeks ago
09.30.19
Man Struck By Lightning During A Trail Race…
 3 weeks ago
09.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close