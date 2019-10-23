Gospel Singer Micah Stampley’s Daughter Passes Away At Age 15

Mary Stampley, the daughter of gospel recording artist Micah Stampley and his wife Heidi, passed away yesterday (October 22) from a seizure. She was 15 years old.
“Please keep their family in your prayers and respect their privacy as they deal with this traumatic event,” their spokesperson, David Robinson, said in a statement.
No other information on Mary’s health history was made available and funeral arrangements are still pending.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Stampley family.
Source: Root Magazine
