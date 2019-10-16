Tiffany Evans Drops AMAZING Cover Of Donald Lawrence’s “Encourage Yourself” [VIDEO]

The spirit comes to you whenever it does. Singer Tiffany Evans recently jumped on Instagram Live to interact with fans when something made her dive into her gospel bag. Already a known vocalist since her childhood, Evans brought up Donald Lawrence‘s signature melody “Encourage Yourself”.

Known gospel superfan Jerome Trammel captured Evans’ impromptu performance and Evans reshared it on her page. The fan wrote, “ENCOURAGE YOURSELF: We’re all battling something, granted some more than others; but, too many of us suffer in silence. If you need some encouragement, watch this video from my sister @TiffanyEvansOfficial, it’s my “go to” when I need a boost. I love y’all. ”

Evans sings the first verse of the song, “Sometimes you have to encourage yourself / Sometimes you have to speak victory during the test / And no matter how you feel / Speak the word and you will be healed / Speak over yourself, encourage yourself in the Lord.”

