CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Tiffany Evans Drops AMAZING Cover Of Donald Lawrence’s “Encourage Yourself” [VIDEO]

Everyone needs encouragement.

2016 Pure Heat Community Festival

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

The spirit comes to you whenever it does. Singer Tiffany Evans recently jumped on Instagram Live to interact with fans when something made her dive into her gospel bag. Already a known vocalist since her childhood, Evans brought up Donald Lawrence‘s signature melody “Encourage Yourself”.

Known gospel superfan Jerome Trammel captured Evans’ impromptu performance and Evans reshared it on her page. The fan wrote, “ENCOURAGE YOURSELF: We’re all battling something, granted some more than others; but, too many of us suffer in silence. If you need some encouragement, watch this video from my sister @TiffanyEvansOfficial, it’s my “go to” when I need a boost. I love y’all. 💕

Evans sings the first verse of the song, “Sometimes you have to encourage yourself / Sometimes you have to speak victory during the test / And no matter how you feel / Speak the word and you will be healed / Speak over yourself, encourage yourself in the Lord.”

RELATED: Donald Lawrence Explains The Significance Of “Goshen” In His Album Title [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: “I Want To Start Healing But I Am Angry”: Tiffany Evans Opens Up About Abuse, Fighting Victim Blaming And Keeping Her Faith

Tiffany Evans Drops AMAZING Cover Of Donald Lawrence’s “Encourage Yourself” [VIDEO]  was originally published on praisehouston.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Officer Arrested, Charged With Murder In Killing Of…
 2 days ago
10.15.19
Neighbor Who Testified During Amber Guyger Trial Shot…
 2 weeks ago
10.07.19
Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer
 2 weeks ago
10.02.19
Renowned Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74
 2 weeks ago
10.02.19
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…
 2 weeks ago
10.01.19
I Was Lying Says Black Girl Who Claimed…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
California Governor Signs Bill Allowing College Athletes To…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
Giuliani Subpoenaed By House Democrats For Ukraine Docs…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
Vontaze Burfict Suspended By NFL For The Rest…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
Man Struck By Lightning During A Trail Race…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close