Durham 3Yr Old Awarded For Her Services

 

Doctor listening to baby's breathing with stethoscope

Source: LWA/Dann Tardif / Getty

3yr old Ava Lewis also known as the “Lemonade Baby” was honored by the Durham Board of County Commissioners for her kindness and service.

Ava has been raising money for babies in need through her lemonade stand that she ran outside of her mother’s beauty shop.

Ava’s profits went to help buy diapers and bottles for babies through the Durham Rescue Mission.

The resolution for Ava said the 3-year-old would be honored for “her genuine kindness and for showing others a spirit of caring and concern for the well-being of others.

Source:  ABC11.com

Ava Lewis , Durham Rescue Mission , lemonade stand

