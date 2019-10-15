Georgetown University Uninvites Rapper Fabolous From Pep Rally Over Domestic Violence Allegations

Emily B and Fabolous have been very lovey lovey all over social media but their past has been filled with turmoil. Besides Emily B publicly dealing with his cheating ways publicly on Love & Hip-Hopwhen she was a cast member the first few seasons, she also dealt with domestic violence. Last year, the Brooklyn rapper was accused of punching Emily and knocking her front teeth out of her mouth. A video also circulated of Fabolous being verbally aggressive with Emily and her father. Since their past with domestic violence is known about, it is has significantly affected Fab’s image.

Fabolous was scheduled to perform at Georgetown University’s Hoya Madness pep rally but the invitation has been withdrawn. Students petitioned to have Fab removed as a performer due to his past domestic violence allegations.

“After engaging with students, we have canceled the musical act for 2019 Hoya Madness,” Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Lee Reed wrote in Georgetown’s newspaper The Hoya. “We take domestic violence very seriously and were unaware of the charges against the entertainer when he was booked through a third party entity.”

SEE ALSO: Footage Of Fabolous Violently Threatening Emily B. & Her Father Surfaces [VIDEO]

The students weren’t aware of his past allegations and acted quickly to have him disinvited.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Fab pled guilty to domestic abuse charges back in March and was ordered by a judge to complete mandatory donestic violence prevention workshops that lasted from six to 12 weeks.

Fabolous & Emily B. Share Photos From Their Baby Shower 18 photos Launch gallery Fabolous & Emily B. Share Photos From Their Baby Shower 1. A Celebration of Life for the new addition to the family on the way! Thank You to all who helped welcome this blessing. Appreciate all the Gifts & Love from everyone!! #BabyShower#CelebrateLife#ALittleManIsOnTheWayShot by @patrickneree Source: 1 of 18 2. This is stuntin’ at the Baby Shower!!! #BabyShower #CelebrateLife #ALittleManIsOnTheWayShot by @evanpierce Source: 2 of 18 3. When you tryna explain to your son he about to get no attention 😂😂😂😂😂 #BabyShower #CelebrateLife #ALittleManIsOnTheWay #PrinceJosoShot by @patrickneree Source: 3 of 18 4. Flex In The City#BabyShower #CelebrateLife #ALittleManIsOnTheWay Source: 4 of 18 5. I’m not 100%, but my son is a wrestling fanatic now so I’m pretty sure this is him tryna RKO my neice @itstiombee 😂😂😂 #BabyShower #CelebrateLife #ALittleManIsOnTheWay #PrinceJoso #OuttaNowhere Source: 5 of 18 6. Had to get the “the Ladies Vs the Guys” TABOO game poppin!! #BabyShower #CelebrateLife #ALittleManIsOnTheWay Source: 6 of 18 7. Laugh Together #BabyShower #CelebrateLife #ALittleManIsOnTheWay Shot by @evanpierce Source: 7 of 18 8. A Little Man is on his way!! Thank you @s.i.events for creating such a beautiful atmosphere for my shower. I loved every detail 😍 @bcakeny the cake & desserts were everything ❤️ cc: my planner @elizabethkeily 💋 Source: 8 of 18 9. My Franssssss @misahylton @roselynm @emstyles @piarry @amatullah_luvsislam @chrissylampkin @ms_nik @charityluvs @elizabethkeily #ALittleManIsOnHisWay Source: 9 of 18 10. There she is ! 😍 love my @chrissylampkin #soulsisters #yesthosearebottomgrills 😂 photo credit : @patrickneree Source: 10 of 18 11. My day 1s ❤️ @ms_nik @amatullah_luvsislam #VADays #ALittleManIsOnHisWay Source: 11 of 18 12. Caption This 😂 @charityluvs #myrideordie #ALittleManIsOnHisWay Source: 12 of 18 13. Can you tell @latainax3 is muy excited lol #ALittleManIsOnHisWay Source: 13 of 18 14. #Boricuasbelike 😍 @angiemartinez @adrienne_bailon 🇵🇷 ( I was starving to use that emoji) lol ❤️❤️❤️ #ALittleManIsOnHisWay Source: 14 of 18 15. Crew Love 😍 #ALittleManIsOnHisWay Source: 15 of 18 16. 💋 hair: @qlovebug makeup: @iamdamion cc: @bleuribbonhair 😘 PromoCode: Emily Source: 16 of 18 17. Emily and her girls. Source: 17 of 18 18. Emily and the boys. Source: 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Fabolous & Emily B. Share Photos From Their Baby Shower Fabolous & Emily B. Share Photos From Their Baby Shower

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Georgetown University Uninvites Rapper Fabolous From Pep Rally Over Domestic Violence Allegations was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com