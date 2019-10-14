Cooler Temperatures Are On The Way!

The coolest temperatures of the fall are moving in later this week.

According to WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner, Monday and Tuesday will be dry with highs in the mid 70s before rain moves into the area late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

According to Gardner, a cold front will follow the rain, and highs will drop into the 60s for Thursday and Friday. Early morning temperatures will drop into the 40s for Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings, getting as low as 44 degrees in Raleigh. The normal high for mid-October is in the low 70s.

Source: WRAL.com

