Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

GRIFF’s had it on his heart to visit Albuquerque, New Mexico lately. Random, but he’s following what he felt he was called to do. He’s unsure of what he’s going to see or who he’s going to run in to, but he’s grateful for what he’s about to experience.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Mr. Griffin: Be Still And Listen To God [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Get Up! Posted 5 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: