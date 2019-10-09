“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Dr. Lola On Breast Cancer Signs

Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
| 10.09.19
breast cancer 2015

Source: Creative Services / InteractiveOne

Duke surgeon Dr. Oluwandamilola “Lola” Fayanju has been treating breast cancer patients for years at Duke University.  Today she was our guest for Working Mom Wednesday in recognition of “breast cancer awareness month.”

As a working mom herself she sees and understands the struggles that working moms have when it comes to being diagnosed and having to go through treatments with breast cancer.

WORKING MOM WEDNESDAY PRESENTED BY BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS.

Listen as she talks with Melissa about early signs, the most important things we should do to reduce our chances and when we should get screened…..

Oluwadamilola “Lola” Fayanju, MD, MA, MPHS

Surgical Oncologist

Assistant Professor of Surgery
Assistant Professor in Population Health Sciences

Associate Director, Duke Forge

Duke University School of Medicine

Director, Breast Clinic, Durham VA

emaillola.fayanju@duke.edu

office: 919-681-9156

fax: 919-660-8608

pager: 919-970-5799

Twitter, Tweet, Twitter Bird, Social Network, Internet@DrLolaFayanju

I am a surgeon who focuses on the care of people with both malignant and benign breast disease. I feel privileged to be able to care for patients as they live through and beyond a diagnosis with breast cancer, and I feel fortunate to be able to offer them world-class care here at Duke Health. Outside of work, I enjoy exploring the beautiful trails, great food and vibrant atmosphere of the Triangle with my husband and our children.”

Dr. Lola

 

