Maurette Brown Clark's Coming To Share At The Lamplighter Awards

Lamplighter Awards 2019
10.03.19
Lamplighter awards 2019 graphics artist

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Maurette tells us how she “counts her blessings” as she talks with Melissa about coming to the Lamplighter Awards show this year.

Get your tickets now to the 2019 Lamplighter Awards show and join Maurette Brown Clark as she performs her hit single “I Want God” on Saturday Nov. 2nd at the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium.

Others performing:  BeBe Winans, JJ. Hairston, Maranda Curtis, Isabel Davis, James Fortune, Todd Galberth

Multiple Stellar Award Winner, Maurette Brown Clark is one of the Gospel music industry’s sweethearts.  With four chart topping albums credited to her career, Maurette is yet remaining true and authentic to her sound, grace and call.

With her first Stellar Award win in 2000 for Best New Artist for her first album “How I Feel”, she has remained consistent in producing that relevant and relatable Gospel music sound.   Subsequent albums have garnered Stellar Award and Dove Award nominations.

 The praise and worship anthem “One God” and “It Ain’t Over (Until God Says It’s Over)” were chart topping songs released on her 2007 release entitled The Dream. Both songs were Top 10 songs on the Billboard Gospel Charts for many months, with the entire project receiving the Stellar Award for Praise and Worship Album of the Year.  In 2011, she released The Sound of Victory, with the lead single “I Hear the Sound of Victory” becoming the #17 Gospel Song of the Year charted by Billboard Magazine.  Her most recent single, “King Oh King”, as is all of her music, is available for download on all digital music platforms.

She recently released her latest single, “I Want God” in April of 2019 on Nettie’s Child Music/EOne and by all accounts it looks to be another soon to be classic from Clark.  Entering the Billboard Gospel Digital Song Sales Chart at Number 6 and the Gospel Radio Airplay Charts at 27 and rising, “I Want God” is touching hearts as only her music can.

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
