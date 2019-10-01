CLOSE
Cary Women Hit By SUV While Putting Out Trash Has Died

Monday morning a Cary woman who was putting out her trash was hit  and killed by a passing SUV. Police said 52-year-old Sandra Verastegui was hit shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Castalia Drive, off NW Maynard Road between High House and Old Apex roads.

According to police a 16-year-old driver hit Verastegui while she was in the street in front of her house. The driver’s name hasn’t been released and the accident is under investigation. Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: wral.com

 

