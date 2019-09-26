RDU Ranks 5th In Best Airports

JD Power has ranked RDU as the fifth-best airport in the country for one of its size.

Raleigh-Durham International was placed behind Portland, Dallas Love Field, Tampa and John Wayne Airport in Orange County.

The annual “North American Airport Satisfaction Study” from JD Power looks at customer feedback in categories like airport accessibility, baggage check-in, security checkpoints, food and beverage and terminal facilities.

The airport moved from a medium-size airport to its current ‘large’ size because of record growth.

Read more at ABC11.com (source).

