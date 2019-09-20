Which Reality TV Show Does Your State Watch Most? 

Reality TV is a nationwide epidemic and by the looks of recent surveys, it seems some states sway in different directions when it comes to the type.
Research, as seen on HowToWatch.com, discovered that the top categories of reality TV were as follows:
- Survival and outdoors
- Home Improvement and clutter
- Eats and art
- Competing for love and money
- Celebrities
Among all states, Alone, Fixer Upper and Master Chef are noted as the top three reality shows, but you can find a list of the most popular reality show in each state below.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
|Alabama
|The Bachelorette
|Alaska
|Deadliest Catch
|Arizona
|MasterChef
|Arkansas
|Fixer Upper
|California
|Mexican Dynasties
|Colorado
|The Hills: New Beginnings
|Connecticut
|Worst Cooks in America
|Delaware
|The Real World
|District of Columbia
|Project Runway
|Florida
|MasterChef
|Georgia
|Black Ink Crew
|Hawaii
|Naked and Afraid XL
|Idaho
|Alone
|Illinois
|Alone
|Indiana
|Nailed It!
|Iowa
|American Pickers
|Kansas
|Fixer Upper
|Kentucky
|Alone
|Louisiana
|American Idol
|Maine
|Survivor
|Maryland
|Black Ink Crew
|Massachusetts
|Bachelor in Paradise
|Michigan
|Alone
|Minnesota
|The Bachelorette
|Mississippi
|Hoarders
|Missouri
|Alone
|Montana
|The Amazing Race
|Nebraska
|Fixer Upper
|Nevada
|Shark Tank
|New Hampshire
|Dancing with the Stars
|New Jersey
|Shark Tank
|New Mexico
|Shark Tank
|New York
|Keeping Up with the Kardashians
|North Carolina
|Alone
|North Dakota
|Storage Wars
|Ohio
|American Ninja Warrior
|Oklahoma
|Big Brother
|Oregon
|Little People, Big World
|Pennsylvania
|Alone
|Rhode Island
|Say Yes to the Dress
|South Carolina
|Chrisley Knows Best
|South Dakota
|The Real World
|Tennessee
|Catfish: The TV Show
|Texas
|Fixer Upper
|Utah
|The Bachelor
|Vermont
|So You Think You Can Dance
|Washington
|MasterChef
|West Virginia
|Naked and Afraid
|Wisconsin
|Holey Moley
|Wyoming
|Nailed It!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Phaedra Parks To Join ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ With Her New Man
- Aoki Lee Simmons & Her Black Harvard Squad Shine In All-White [PHOTOS]
- Rest In Peace: ‘Fresh Prince’ And ‘Martin’ Actor Passes Away At Age 72
Which Reality TV Show Does Your State Watch Most? was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com