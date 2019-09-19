CLOSE
Melissa Wade
STAYUMBL Driver Found Guilty

Raleigh Police

Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria- Raleigh

51 yr old Diana Taije Mems, was found guilty and sentenced to 120 days in jail, which was suspended to a year on probation.

Mems was charged with reckless driving, improper passing and impeding traffic in the April 12 incident with a school bus on Snow Hill Road.

Mems gained notoriety online for erratic driving and the license plate “STAYUMBL.”

District Judge Amanda Maris also ordered Mems to complete a safe driving course within 60 days, perform 25 hours of community service and pay a $100 fine in addition to court costs.

Source:  WRAL.com

