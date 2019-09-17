Cheerleading Team On Probation For Endorsing Trump

A NC a high school cheerleading team is on probation after taking a picture in front of a Trump 2020 re-election banner.

Some of the cheerleaders from the North Stanly High School posed in front of a “Trump 2020: Make America Great Again” banner in August before a football game. The photo circulated on Facebook, catching the attention of administrators.

According to WLOS, the cheerleaders will be on probation for the rest of the season because district policy bans political ads at school events.

