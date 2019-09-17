CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Cheerleading Team On Probation For Endorsing Trump

Washington Redskins v Cincinnati Bengals

Source: Alan Crowhurst / Getty

 

A NC a high school cheerleading team is on probation after taking a picture in front of a Trump 2020 re-election banner.

Some of the cheerleaders from the North Stanly High School posed in front of a “Trump 2020: Make America Great Again” banner in August before a football game. The photo circulated on Facebook, catching the attention of administrators.

According to WLOS, the cheerleaders will be on probation for the rest of the season because district policy bans political ads at school events.

Check out the statement released by the school at ABC11.com. (source)

Donald Trump , Make America Great Again , North Stanly High School cheerleaders

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
World Trade Center Attacked
HBO 9/11 Documentary Airs Tonight
 6 days ago
09.11.19
Akili McDowell Of ‘David Makes Man’ Discusses His…
 2 weeks ago
09.06.19
Fight At An Alabama High School Football Game…
 2 weeks ago
08.31.19
Coco Gauff’s US Open Run Comes To An…
 2 weeks ago
08.31.19
Traffic Stop Turns Into Shooting Spree, 5 Dead
 2 weeks ago
08.31.19
Hurricane Dorian Strengthens To Category 3 Storm
 3 weeks ago
08.30.19
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 1 month ago
08.07.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 1 month ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 1 month ago
08.06.19
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 2 months ago
07.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close