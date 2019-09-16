CLOSE
Coach Kevin Keatts Signs On For Another Two Years

“NC State has become home for my family and I, we’re grateful to Chancellor Woodson and Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan for their commitment and the opportunity to continue to lead the Wolfpack,” said Keatts.

North Carolina State Basketball Coach, Kevin Keatts extends his contract. The extension keeps Keatts on The Wolfpack through to the 2025-2026 season.

“I look forward to building on the foundation we’ve created, and to leading NC State for many years to come,” Keatts added. The first two season on The Wolfpack hed led the team to a 45-24 record.

SOURCE: ABC 11

