CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Rallies Held In Pittsboro Over Confederate Monument

Monuments To The Confederacy In Question As Cities Across Country Debate Taking Them Down In Wake Of Charlottesville

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Last month county commissioners of Chatham county voted 4-1 to bring down the confederate monument that has stood in front of the county courthouse since 1907.

Supporters and opponents of Confederate monuments gathered in downtown Pittsboro Saturday afternoon to hold opposing rallies.

“(Confederate monuments were) used as a method of intimidation of the black community and other minority communities,” said Robert Finch, who showed up in response to the presence of Confederate supporters.

Many statue supporters waved flags, and have planted yard signs

The local chapter of the UDC must come up with a plan for the statue by October 1.

Source:  ABC11.com

Confederate monument , Pittsboro NC , protesters

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
World Trade Center Attacked
HBO 9/11 Documentary Airs Tonight
 5 days ago
09.11.19
Akili McDowell Of ‘David Makes Man’ Discusses His…
 1 week ago
09.06.19
Fight At An Alabama High School Football Game…
 2 weeks ago
08.31.19
Coco Gauff’s US Open Run Comes To An…
 2 weeks ago
08.31.19
Traffic Stop Turns Into Shooting Spree, 5 Dead
 2 weeks ago
08.31.19
Hurricane Dorian Strengthens To Category 3 Storm
 2 weeks ago
08.30.19
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 1 month ago
08.07.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 1 month ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 1 month ago
08.06.19
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 2 months ago
07.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close